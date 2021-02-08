'Raaz' team of Mahesh Bhatt, Vikram Bhatt unite for horror flick 'Cold'

Mumbai: Filmmakers Vikram Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt are collaborating again for the upcoming horror film Cold. The duo has in the past worked together on Raaz, Raaz 3, and Raaz: Reboot.

Cold stars Akshay Oberoi and Anisha Pahuja.

Director Vikram Bhatt said: " The world has gone through a harrowing time in the past one year and there is a need for a collective catharsis and Cold is going to provide the viewers with that. Intelligence has always been viewed as the ability to think and learn but in this post pandemic world we need to view it as our ability to rethink and unlearn."

He added: "And what could be a better way to do it than collaborate with the master storyteller himself ?"

Vikram hopes to "reinvent" the horror genre with his "mentor" Mahesh Bhatt "twenty years after Raaz, once again with Cold."I promise the scariest ride in our cinema till date!" he claimed.

The first schedule of the film has begun in Mumbai. It tells a story of a woman who emerges from a horrific time and throws light on how she survives in a big city all alone through the danger of losing her life.

Cold is written by Mahesh Bhatt and Suhrita Sen Gupta and directed by Vikram Bhatt.

—IANS