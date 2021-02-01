Priyadarshan wraps up ''Hungama 2'' shoot

Mumbai: Filmmaker Priyadarshan on Monday said he has finished shooting for his upcoming comedy "Hungama 2".

The film stars Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan, Pranitha Subhash, among others.

It is a sequel to Priyadarshan''s comedy hit "Hungama", which also starred Rawal along with Shoma Anand, Akshaye Khanna, Aftab Shivdasani, and Rimi Sen in lead roles.

The director said it was challenging to make a "more entertaining" second part after the success of the original, which released back in 2003.

"Even after so many years, ''Hungama'' is still fresh in audiences'' mind and it was a challenge to ensure ''Hungama 2'' was even more entertaining than the first installment.

"But the cast and the entire crew more than lived up to the expectations and I am eagerly waiting to share the film with the audience," Priyadarshan said in a statement.

The team wrapped the shoot of the film here on Sunday and celebrated the director''s birthday. Priyadarshan turned 64 on Saturday.

Producer Ratan Jain said the team''s vision with "Hungama 2" was to make a "wholesome" comedy and he is elated that they have achieved it.

"We are quite happy with how the film has shaped up. Our director, Priyadarshan is one of the stalwarts of the genre and we are now eagerly waiting to take our audience on a ride full of entertainment and laughter with ''Hungama 2''," Jain said.

A Venus Records and Tapes LLP project, "Hungama 2" is backed by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, Chetan Jain, and Armaan Ventures.

The film also stars Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever and Tiku Talsania. —PTI