Preity Zinta terms 'Jaan-E-Mann' a 'mad movie,' as film completed 14 years

New Delhi: As her superhit film 'Jaan-E-Mann' clocked in 14 years on Tuesday, actor Preity Zinta reminisced shooting for the romantic film with megastar Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar.

The 'Kal Ho Naa Ho,' actor took to Instagram to share a short video of one of the songs from the film.

She went on to term the film a "mad movie," as she penned down a caption for thr 14 years celebration of the film.

"Today #Jaanemann turns 14 and I cannot help but smile at this mad movie that made all of us laugh and cry at the same time," she wrote.

Preity went on to thank her co-stars and makers of the film for the "memories" associated with the film.

"Thank you @beingsalmankhan @akshaykumar @shirishkunder @farahkhankunder & @thesajidwajid for all the great memories #Memories #Love #Friendship #Ting," her caption further read.

Released in 2006, 'Jaan-E-Mann,' was a romantic flick revolving around the divorce of the central couple. The film stars Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar besides Preity.

—ANI