Nidhhi Agerwal: I have nobody to message, nobody to call

Mumbai: "After the past paparazzi spottings, I am very careful these days. Even if I want to go out on dinner with a friend, I am very careful. I don't want all of that (rumours and link-ups) . So, when I have to go out with a friend, I just tell them to figure out a way to go somewhere," Nidhhi tells IANS.

The actress, who stars opposite Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan in an untitled upcoming film, says she is currently enjoying singlehood.

"My love life is amazing," says Nidhhi, who goes on to add: "I am travelling non-stop. I am completely single. I have nobody to message, nobody to call. Sometimes I just sit and I see other people on phones. I do wonder, who do I text. Then I end up messaging my manager!" she says.



Is she open to having someone in her life at this point? "First, I need to meet someone and then may be things will happen. But right now I am just really very happy. If somebody comes into my life, I will be happy, but I am not waiting for a relationship."

Emphasising on the importance of a healthy relationship, she says: "Somebody can come and add positivity to my life. I am happy otherwise, it's not needed. Otherwise, with so much of travel and less sleep, I cannot be doing anything else. "

