Mrunal Thakur says shooting in Kashmir for first time 'was surreal'

Mumbai: Actor Mrunal Thakur, who recently shot with singer Guru Randhawa for his latest music video in Kashmir, is smitten by the beauty of the place.

Shooting for the video of Randhawa's new song Abhi na chhodho mujhe, had Mrunal filming in Kashmir for the first time and she admits she couldn't get enough of the place and its people.

"Shooting in Kashmir was surreal. It was truly enchanting and I had an amazing time living the time of my life shooting and living in what is rightfully called heaven on hearth. The song is such an amazing melody and the locales of kashmir just made the video and song even more special," she said.

The actress can't stop gushing about the singer: "Guru is such an amazing human being and I'm so happy with the way the video has shaped up. I can't wait for people to see it. "

—IANS