'Movie Of A Lifetime', 'Unforgettable Experience': 'Padmaavat' Team Celebrates As Film Turns 3

Mumbai: "Padmaavat", director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus which opened in theatres after months of being mired in controversy over its plot line, on Monday completed three years of its release and the team of the film described working on the movie as an experience of a lifetime. Directed and co-produced by Bhansali, the film featured Ranveer Singh as one of the most powerful rulers of the Khilji dynasty Alauddin Khilji, Deepika Padukone as Rajput queen Padmavati and Shahid Kapoor as Ratan Singh, a Rajput ruler.

Bhansali Productions shared three separate videos celebrating the valour and grace of Padmavati, pride of warrior king Ratan Singh, and the wrath and abrasiveness of Khilji. "The mangum opus #Padmaavat along with a mark on everyone's heart also left its imprint in national history by collecting 3 prestigious accolades. Celebrating this national honour on completing the #3YearsOfPadmaavat," the productions house shared on its official Twitter handle.

The period drama, which released on released on January 25, 2018, faced many hurdles in its journey to the screen – the sets of "Padmaavat" being vandalised twice, with the director being assaulted and nationwide protests from Rajput groups, who alleged the film attempted to distort history and defame queen Padmini, even though historians are divided on whether she actually existed. The movie also underwent a title change from "Padmavati" to "Padmaavat" to befit the source material, Malik Muhammad Jayasi's epic of the same name. The lavishly mounted film turned out to be one of the highest grossers of 2018, amassing Rs 585 crore worldwide reportedly upon its release. Padukone and Singh also took to social media to thank Bhansali for his trust and vision. The film also marked the trio's third collaboration after "Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela" (2013) and "Bajirao Mastani" (2015).

"Some memories & experiences are difficult to articulate but live in your heart forever. "Thank you Sanjay Leela Bhansali for entrusting me with this movie & character of a lifetime #3YearsOfPadmaavat," Padukone wrote on Twitter, alongside a behind-the-scenes clip from the film. Singh too shared a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram. "#3YearsOfPadmaavat. My tryst with the dark side. An unforgettable experience. Thank you Sanjay sir for making me part of this spectacular vision #khilji," he captioned the post. "Padmaavat" also won three National awards including best music director for Bhansali, best choreography for the song "Ghoomar" (Kruti Mahesh Madya and Jyoti Tomar) and best playback singer to Arijit Singh for "Binte Dil".

Co-produced by Bhansali Productions and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, the film also starred Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh, Raza Murad and Anupriya Goenka in pivotal roles.

—PTI