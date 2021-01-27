Miss Teen Diva 2020 winners announced

New Delhi: Rashi Parasrampuria, Wachi Pareek, Aishwarya Vinu Nair and Sayali Ayre won the title of Miss Teen International, Miss Teen Universe, Miss Teen Earth and Miss Teen Multinational, respectively at the grand finale of the Miss Teen 2020 beauty pageant, held recently in Delhi NCR.

Aayushi Dholakia, the reigning Miss Teen International crowned the winners to which they said: "We are honoured to be the winners of the most prestigious teen pageant of India and we shall be representing India at the biggest international pageants for teens. What can be more of an honour than wearing the Sash of India."

Nikhil Anand, Chairman Glamanand Group that organised the event said: "We have always tried to raise and promote the level of beauty pageants in India and have achieved to take these beautiful and talented girls to an international level. It was a bit difficult for us to make this happen during Covid--19 but the participants dedicated their two months to the online training which was held during the pandemic."

The jury included Pushkar Malik, Managing Director of MSV International; Nikhil Anand, Chairman of Glamanand Group; Kartikya Arora, Owner and Editor in Chief of TMM magazine; Dr. Varun Katyal, Celebrity Nutritionist and Wellness Expert, among others

Pranjal Priya from New Delhi and Sejal Kumar from Lucknow were Miss Teen Diva 2020 1st Runner Up and 2nd Runner Up, respectively.

(Puja Gupta can be contacted at puja.g@ians.in)

Source: IANS