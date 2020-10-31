Kriti Sanon is a work in progress

Mumbai: Actress Kriti Sanon calls herself a work in progress in her latest special media post.

Kriti posted a picture on Instagram performing a complicated yoga position. She is seen doing a Chakrasana dressed in blue yoga pants and sports bra.

Alongside the image, she wrote: "I thought of putting this up, then i felt its not Perfect! But why does everything have to be perfect anyways?? #WorkInProgress. If you aren't Evolving, You're not really Living. You're just passing through Life! — Kriti P.S. : Happy with the progress."

Kriti keeps entertaining her fans by sharing poetry penned by her on social media. She recently tried creating awareness on social media by reciting a poem on domestic violence, and also urged producers to clear the dues of daily wage earners using her poetic streak.

The actress, who last appeared in the historical drama "Panipat", will next be seen in a film about the concept of surrogacy titled "Mimi". The film tells the tale of an aspiring actress who ends up being a surrogate for a couple, and is directed by Laxman Utekar. —IANS