'Kaabil' turns 4: Yami Gautam recalls role as one that threw her 'out of comfort zone'

Mumbai: The Hrithik Roshan-starrer Kaabil was released four years ago on this day and actress Yami Gautam, who played the female lead in the revenge drama, says the role helped her to the creative horizon.

"Kaabil is a film that is very close to my heart. Playing a visually impaired character was very challenging. The nuances, while performing and dancing was a result of a lot of hard-work. It was one of the toughest roles I have played, one that threw me out of my comfort zone and helped me push my creative horizons," she said.

"What also made Kaabil special is that I got to work with Hrithik. I got to learn a lot from him and (producer) Rakesh (Roshan) sir," Yami recalled about working in the Sanjay Gupta directorial. —IANS