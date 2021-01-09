Jacqueline Fernandez celebrates weekend with throwback pic

Mumbai: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has shared a childhood picture on Instagram to celebrate the weekend.

"It's the weekend," the actress captioned the passport-sized photograph from her childhood.

Jacqueline has a packed year ahead, with several films lined up.

She has shot for her horror comedy "Bhoot Police" and has commenced shooting for "Bachchan Pandey", co-starring Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon.

She will reunite with superstar Salman Khan for "Kick 2". The two had starred in the 2014 action heist film "Kick".

Jacqueline will also share screen space with Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty's "Cirkus".

--IANS