Ileana D'Cruz makes light of her injury at shoot

 The Hawk |  9 Nov 2020 3:44 PM GMT

Mumbai: Actress Ileana DCruz injured her palm at shooting and shared a funny post to make light of her situation.

Ileana posted two pictures on Instagram Stories. The first is a GIF image where a girl is seen walking and then falling down after bumping into something.

On the image, Ileana wrote: "Who ends up getting hurt whilst shooting for a romantic comedy?"

The second picture is of her bruised palm, with which she wrote: "I do… P.S. I'm fine #Klutzalert."

Ileana will be seen sharing screen space with Randeep Hooda in the upcoming romantic comedy film titled "Unfair And Lovely."

Directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, "Unfair And Lovely" is set against the backdrop of Haryana and it chronicles the story of a dusky girl tamed by prejudices and biases held by Indian society against dark skin.

The film is slated for a 2021 release and will be shot across various locations in India. —IANS

