Top
Home > Showbiz > Bollywood News > I am no Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif or Alia Bhatt: Kangana Ranaut reacts to Naachney gaane wali jibe

'I am no Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif or Alia Bhatt': Kangana Ranaut reacts to 'Naachney gaane wali' jibe

 The Hawk |  20 Feb 2021 5:10 AM GMT

I am no Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif or Alia Bhatt: Kangana Ranaut reacts to Naachney gaane wali jibe
X

Madhya Pradesh: Kangana Ranaut on Friday evening reacted to former Madhya Pradesh minister Sukhdev Panse's derogatory remark about her, calling her a "naachney gaane waali". The actor tweeted a strong reply based on an IANS tweet about Panse's comment earlier in the day.

"Whoever this fool is does he know I am no Deepika Katrina or Alia... I am the only one who refused to do item numbers, refused to do big hero (Khan/Kumar) films which made the entire Bullywoodiya gang men + women against me. I am a Rajput woman I don't shake a** I break bones," Kangana wrote on Twitter.

Her tweet came in response to an IANS tweet, which reads: "Former minister in the previous #KamalNath govt in Madhya Pradesh, Sukhdev Panse, has made a derogatory remark against #Bollywood actress #KanganaRanaut (@KanganaTeam), calling her a 'Naachney Gaane waali' (which loosely translates into a cheap version of a public entertainer).

—IANS

Updated : 20 Feb 2021 5:10 AM GMT
Tags:    Kangana Ranaut   Naachney gaane wali   Madhya Pradesh   Sukhdev Panse   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X