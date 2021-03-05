Gauahar Khan's father passes away

Mumbai: Actress Gauahar Khan took to Instagram to share the news of her father, Zafar Ahmed Khan, passing away. She posted an instagram story to state that the "funeral is aftr Zohar Namaz".

Gauahar's father was unwell for a while and hospitalised last week. The actress did not give out details about the reasons of demise,

She had earlier posted a picture of her hugging her father in the ICU . "Oh Allah bless my father," she had written with the picture. Gauahar had also been requesting fans on Instagram to pray for her father.

Recently, Gauahar also shared a picture with her father from her wedding and captioned it: "A fathers kiss . #Blessing . Zafar Ahmed Khan , I love you soooooooooo much . #MyPappaStrongest."

Her friend, Preeti Simoes also took to social media to share the news. "Mere Gauahar ke pappa... To the man i loved... Lived with pride ... and will be remembered with pride Strength and Love. To the family. @gauaharkhan @zakiazkhan @nigaarzkhan @queenkausarsuleman @raziakhan1503 @zaid_darbar @asaadzkhan (sic)," she posted.

















