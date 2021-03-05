Fatima Sana Shaikh to star in Hindi remake of Tamil hit 'Aruvi'

Mumbai: Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh has been roped in to star in the Hindi remake of Tamil hit film "Aruvi". The remake will be directed by E. Niwas, who has called the shots on films like "Shool", "Dum", and "Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega" in the past.

The 2017 Tamil film starred actress Aditi Balan in the lead role. Balan's protagonist Aruvi was deemed a progressive, post-modern symbol of feminism by most viewers.

"I look forward to dive deep into the skin of the character. I am really excited to embark on this journey," said Fatima.

Director Niwas added: "'Aruvi' is not just a story of a hero. It's a triumph over the labyrinths of life. It's totally euphoric, and a privilege to explore one of the most beautiful cinematic characters I have come across. Fatima Sana Shaikh is an absolutely befitting choice."

The Hindi remake is expected to go on floors in mid-2021.

"Equally funny and ferocious, 'Aruvi' is a provocative, feminist social satire that stunned us when we first saw it. We were drawn in by its unconventional narrative, deftly balancing its black comedy leanings, with the beats of a tautly executed thriller," said Sameer Nair, CEO of Applause Entertainment, who have produced the film with Faith Film.

--IANS