Farhan Akhtar determined to bring films that resonate with all

Mumbai: Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar is overwhelmed with the love that he got on his birthday, and says the love reaffirms his commitment to work hard and come out with films that can resonate with all.

Farhan turned 47 on Saturday, and saw friends and fans extend good wishes for the actor.

"Thank you all so much for your birthday wishes yesterday .. it not only makes the day special but also reaffirms my commitment to work hard and bring you films that can resonate with you. Lots of love and hope you have a beautiful 2021. Big hug," Farhan tweeted on Sunday.

The teaser images of Farhan's beefed-up frame to transform into an on-screen boxer have raised curiosity of fans. —IANS