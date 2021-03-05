Evelyn Sharma's 'X Ray' image in radiant red

Mumbai: Actress Evelyn Sharma posted a behind-the-scenes picture of herself on Instagram. The photo is from the set of her upcoming film "X Ray: The Inner Image".

In the picture, Evelyn, who seems to be deep in thought, looks radiant in a red mesh top. "Behind the scenes shenanigans and some posing!!! #Jigliya #Xray #BTS," she wrote.

The cast of the psychological thriller has Rahul Sharma and Yaashi Kapoor, and is directed by Rajiv S. Ruia.

Meanwhile, Evelyn has been spending time with her Australia-based fiance Dr. Tushaan Bhindi in Sydney, and has been treating her fans to pictures of the two on social media. The couple adopted a puppy a while back.

Evelyn made her foray into Bollywood with the film "From Sydney With Love" in 2012. She has been part of films such as "Nautanki Saala", "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani" and "Yaariyan". She was also seen in Prabhas-starrer "Saaho", which hit the screens in 2019.

--IANS