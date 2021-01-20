Disha Patani sizzles in a tiny aqua bikini

Mumbai: Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani has a special surprise for fans on Wednesday. She has posted a sizzling snapshot in a tiny bikini.

Disha shared the picture on Instagram flaunting perfect curves in a tiny aqua number, and posing with a tree bark.

For the caption, she dropped a coconut tree emoji.

Disha will next be seen in "Radhe", co-starring Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda. The film is directed by Prabhudeva.

She is also looking forward to reuniting with filmmaker Mohit Suri on the set of "Ek Villain 2". The actress has earlier collaborated with Mohit on their 2020 film "Malang".

Disha will also be seen in "KTina", produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film also features Akshay Oberoi and Sunny Singh.

