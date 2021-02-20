Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor ancestral homes: Owners dispute value after transfer of over Rs23m

Peshawar: The owners of the ancestral homes of Bollywood legends Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor have raised objections over the value of the estates after the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Archaeology and Museums Department on Friday transferred more than Rs23 million to the district administration.

A lawyer for the Dilip Kumar house's owner, Gul Rehman Mohmand, told Geo News that if the government wishes to purchase the veteran film actor's home, it should pay the market rate of Rs350 million.

—IANS