Dharmendra, Hema Malini's latest pictures leave fans awestruck

New Delhi: Actress-politician Hema Malini on Wednesday treated fans with new pictures of her with her husband, actor Dharmendra.

Hema Malini recently celebrated her 72nd birthday with Dharmendra and their daughters, Esha and Ahana. Now, she has taken to social media to share glimpses of her birthday celebrations.

In pictures that she shared, we see Hema Malini twinning with Dharmendra in blue. While she wears a blue striped suit, he complements her look by sporting blue jeans and a blue waist coat.

The evergreen couple's pictures on Twitter have left fans awe-struck.

"The most beautiful couple," a user tweeted.

"Lovely pictures. Miss seeing you both together in films," another user commented.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini, have co-starred in numerous hots including "Sholay", "Seeta Aur Geeta", "Charas" and "Dream Girl". They got married in August 1979.

—IANS