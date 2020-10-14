Climate warrior Bhumi Pednekar turns vegetarian

Mumbai: Bhumi Pednekar, who has been a vocal and active participant for environment protection, took up climate conservation a year ago to raise awareness among people. She launched an initiative, Climate Warrior, online and on-ground, through which she has been mobilising citizens to contribute towards the protection and preservation of the environment. A year into it, Bhumi has turned vegetarian. The actress, who loves growing vegetables in her kitchen garden, credits her climate-conscious journey for enabling her to make this life choice at this point. "For many years, I wanted to become a vegetarian. Breaking habits is the toughest thing to do. It was my journey with Climate Warrior that taught me a lot of things and I just didn't feel like eating meat anymore," says Bhumi. She adds, "I was never heavy on non-vegetarian food, but I took a call during the lockdown that I will give up meat. It was actually something that happened so organically. It's been six months now, and I'm feeling good and physically as strong and healthy as I wanted to be."

Talking about how her family reacted to her turning vegetarian, she says, "Well, my mom is a vegetarian. My sister was worried that we will never be able to share our food, but generally, our home is more dominated by vegetarian food."

__IANS