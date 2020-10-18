Bobby Deol Announces Release Date of Aashram Chapter 2

New Delhi: Actor Bobby Deol on Saturday announced the release date of the second season of his hit web series, Aashram. Chapter 2 of the Prakash Jha-directed series will premiere on November 11, 2020.

"#Aashram ke dwaar khul rahe hein phir ek baar (doors of aashram are reopening). #AashramChapter2, 11-11-2020 ko @mxplayer par," he tweeted.

Bobby's co-star Chandan Roy Sanyal, who played the con man Bhopa, also shared the news on Instagram. "Sab khush (all well)? Excited for 11/11/20 ? One thing I can tell you -- Bhopa will be even more evil and ruthless since its Aashram Chapter 2 -- The Dark Side," he posted.

The series revolves around the corruption and crime that happens under the guise of faith. Chandan's Bhopa is the main aide and partner-in-crime of a conniving self-styled godman, Baba Nirala, played by Bobby.

Chandan had earlier said he had an immersive and fun experience while working on Aashram, which he felt raises socially relevant questions about faith.

