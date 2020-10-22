Top
Home > Showbiz > Bollywood News > Biker Boys Kunal Kemmu, Arshad Warsi And Rohit Roy On A Fun Ride

Biker Boys Kunal Kemmu, Arshad Warsi And Rohit Roy On A Fun Ride

 The Hawk |  22 Oct 2020 2:33 PM GMT

Biker Boys Kunal Kemmu, Arshad Warsi And Rohit Roy On A Fun Ride

Mumbai: Actors Kunal Kemmu, Arshad Warsi and Rohit Roy had a great time on Thursday as they went out for a bike ride. Kunal posted a picture of the group with their bikes. "A fun ride with a fun bunch," he captioned the post. Fans found the exercise and bonding quite cool. "Such a cool bike you have," a user commented. "Woah Ducati.. bike goals," another one wrote. Rohit also posted a picture of the regime and wrote: "Fab fab ride." Kunal often goes on bike rides. Last year, he went on a bike ride in Europe with Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kunal was recently seen in the second season of "Abhay". Prior to it, he wowed audience with his acting in "Lootcase" and "Malang". —IANS

Updated : 22 Oct 2020 2:33 PM GMT
Tags:    Biker   Rohit Roy   Arshad Warsi   Fun   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X