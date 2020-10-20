Avantika's 'truth bomb' sparks off fresh buzz of split with actor Imran Khan

Mumbai: Avantika Malik, wife of actor Imran Khan, has shared a post on how marriages and divorces can be hard, once again triggering off speculations of a separation.

She reposted a message from author Devon Brough, calling it a "truth bomb".

The message read: "Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard. Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely."

Posting the message, Avantika wrote on Instagram: "Serious truth bomb via @devonbroughsa #chooseyourhard."

There were reports that the couple is headed towards a split, but they have not confirmed the same yet.

Last year in September, she shared a cryptic post on social media about walking away and not seeking someone's approval, which she later deleted.

The post had sparked off rumours that Imran and Avantoka could be headed for a divorce.

Sharing a few lines by musician Morgan Harper Nichols, she had talked about the need for one to realise that one should make a brave decision of walking away on her Instagram post.

Imran and Avantika tied the knot in 2011. The two welcomed a baby girl in 2014.

—IANS