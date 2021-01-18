Amyra Dastur: Good writing is changing the game

Mumbai: Actress Amyra Dastur, who was recently seen in the web series Tandav, says the past year has made OTT binge-watching a habit for all, and in the new normal the big screen experience will emerge as a point of excitement of sorts, which fans will look forward to.

"Binge-watching shows has become part of our life in the last year, and though the theatrical experience will remain a point of excitement for the audience, OTT has opened a whole new level of entertainment," she told IANS.

"It might happen that films that will release theatrically, will face competition from web series and so we will get to watch great films, too. I think this is finally that time when the writer is coming up as king, because good writing is changing the game and providing the content in every medium," she added.

Amyra's latest outing Tandav has opened to mixed response and has courted controversy, with cases being filed on the show by sections of society who have objected to the depiction of Lord Shiv in the show.

The series, featuring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Sunil Grover, and Kumud Mishra among others, streams on Amazon Prime Video. —IANS