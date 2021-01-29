Adah Sharma feels her new music video 'Drunk n High' has repeat value

Mumbai: Actress Adah Sharma features in the new music video that she feels is just right to rock the party scene this year.

Titled "Drunk n High", the video released on Friday. The song is sung by Mellow D and Aastha Gill. Mellow D has written the lyrics and also composed the song with Akull.



"'Drunk n High' is the perfect party song. It's very catchy. The lyrics are fun and it definitely has repeat value," said Adah.

She also gushed about the artistes she has collaborated with on the song: "Mellow, Aastha and Akull have killed this one. I cannot wait to see some creative reels on this. My audience waits to see me do something different in each project, and they'll love the surprise in the end of this one."

The video directed by Robby Singh captures the two protagonists party-hopping from one hotspot to another, and includes scenic sun-downer locations on a yacht.

"'Drunk n High' is a upbeat happy party song, a perfect one for all party animals. The song has humorous storytelling and I believe Adah with her funky style in the video has marvelled in it. Akull is like my brother and we make a great team, and it was fun working with the amazing Aastha, which was the cherry on the top for us," said Mellow D.

Astha, too, had similar things to say. She spoke of the venture being a "fun collaboration, making this our first song as a trio", which "makes it even more special for us and our fans".

—IANS