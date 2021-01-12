Adaa Khan reveals why her OTT debut was special

Mumbai: Actress Adaa Khan, who has a sizeable fan following on television, has now joined the OTT space with a short film, and she has a very special reason why she enjoyed the experience.

The film titled "Ek Mulaqat" is directed by Manav Bhinder and co-stars Shashank Vyas. Adaa explains Manav is her best friend, which is what made the shooting experience memorable.

"Shooting with your best friend gives a very good feel and you don't feel like you are working. Manav Bhinder is my best friend and he was directing the short film. We enjoy each other's company. There's a comfort level we share, and we had fun. The shoot was at night but we didn't even feel tired or sleepy because it was too much fun. We were also giving feedback to each other in terms of scenes and acting. It took us just one night to shoot it and was super quick," she recalls. —IANS

Adaa wants to be a part of more content on OTT platforms. "The content on OTT is doing well and if something great comes up, I'll definitely do it. I am aim for roles that make an impact," she claims.

"Ek Mulaqat" is now streaming on Hotstar.

