Aahana Kumra: Working with Anupam Kher an enriching experience

Mumbai: Aahana Kumra and Anupam Kher have started work on a short film titled Happy Birthday. This is the second time that Aahana is working with Kher after the 2019 release The Accidental Prime Minister, and she says collaborating with the industry veteran is always an enriching experience.

"Working with him has always been enriching in terms of experience and in terms of value addition to whatever work I have done. He is such a senior actor and it's a great learning experience with him. I love watching him perform and I always make a note or two. We both mutually respect each other and I am really glad that I am working with him. He has such a different character in the film and so do I," Aahana told IANS.

She shared a picture on Instagram with Kher on Monday where she received Anupam Kher's book titled Your Best Day Is Today. She captioned the picture saying: "Your Best Day Is Today" Thank you @anupampkher sir for always inspiring me with your never ending enthusiasm and zest for life!! Can't wait to begin work with you on #HappyBirthday As W.H Davies once wrote : What is life, if full of care, we have no time to stand and stare!! Congratulations on your memoir!! I couldn't agree more " Your Best Day is Today! Not tomorrow, nor the day after! Thank you!"

The short film is a thriller directed by Prasad Kadam. —IANS