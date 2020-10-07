Bigg Boss 14: Gautam Gulati to Enter House After Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar and Hina Khan's Exit?

New Delhi: Actor Gautam Gulati might enter Bigg Boss 14 house. Gautam, the winner of Bigg Boss 8, was scheduled to participate in the current season of the controversial reality TV show as a mentor, but he couldn't join in owing to shooting commitments. Now, it seems he is ready to meet the new contestants.

"Sad that I could not join big boss last week because of shooting schedule par soch raha hu in sab ko jane do phir marta hu entry jaldi... kyun Big Boss? (However, I am thinking of making my entry after others leave. What say Bigg Boss?)," he tweeted.

Currently, former Bigg Boss contestants Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan, and Hina Khan are playing mentors for the inmates of "Bigg Boss 14". On the big screen, Gautam will be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in "Radhe".

Meanwhile, the 3rd day in the Bigg Boss house started with "toofani senior" Gauahar Khan and Eijaz Khan discussing the number of duties he has been doing in the house. For kitchen duties, everyone agreed that they will wash their own dishes after their meals to share the burden. Around mid-day, Siddharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan talked about their ways of carrying out tasks. The duo decided to coordinate with each other during tasks but their equation took a U-turn later. Bigg Boss announced the nomination round for the contestant with a surprise. They were told they are all nominated for this week and will get many chances through tasks to secure their place in the house.

—PTI