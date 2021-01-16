Bigg Boss 14: Can Sonali's cougar love for Aly pip Rakhi's antics?

Mumbai: Rakhi Sawant and her antics have a new rival in Bigg Boss 14 house. Sonali Phogat, well into her late forties and a mother of one, claims she likes fellow housemate Aly Goni, 29.

Cougar love is not an alien syndrome in this whole wide world,, and seeing it happen in Bigg Boss house would only seem natural, given the show's slant at sensationalism. This time, though, it is tad different.

Sonali is making her moves on Aly when the whole world has come to know he might marry Jasmin Bhasin once he is out of the house.

Arshi Khan, who has been close to Sonali, was the first to know about the latter's feelings. In a recent episode, Arshi was seen asking Sonali to play a stare game with Eijaz Khan and Aly. To this, Sonali said that she can do it with Eijaaz but not with Aly. When Aly insisted, she kept blushing and refused.

Later Sonali was seen discussing the subject with Rakhi, Rahul Vaidya and Arshi. Rakhi told Sonali that it's okay to have feelings for someone.

To tease Sonali, Rahul was heard singing the number "Teri aankhon ke siwa" for Sonali and Aly, and the duo danced to the song.

Sonali was also heard saying that her name cannot be spelt without Aly's name missing from it. Housemates were soon teasing them about making a hashtag -- SonAli!

In a Midnight Masala episode. Aly was seen telling Sonali that it was completely okay that she felt for him but he has feelings for Jasmin.

Aly was also seen explaining to other housemates that they should not tease him or Sonali as the latter has a daughter, who goes to school and might get affected by all this.

However, Sonali was still seen flirting with Aly. In a recent episode she was heard saying she would clean the area near the room where Aly was sitting.

Sonali's love angle crept into the show moments after she was nominated for eviction alongside names such as Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik.

They say that "all's fair in love and war", and moving ahead towards the Bigg Boss trophy is nothing more than war itself. It seems, Sonali wants to use love to win her war.

