Bigg Boss 14: Can Jasmin Bhasin Turn Aly Goni's Entry to Her Advantage?

New Delhi: This week, actress Jasmin Bhasin has flipped her game inside the Bigg Boss house completely, emerging from the emotional breakdown stronger, and that seems to be the Aly Goni effect. Before entering the house, actor and Jasmin's rumoured boyfriend Aly told IANS that he would be the support system for the actress, and that's what he seems to be doing.

Last week, Jasmin had an emotional breakdown after her tussle with housemate Rahul Vaidya, and she accused him of trying to intimidate her with his physical strength. Her reaction was met with flak from many on social media. In fact, host and superstar Salman Khan also said that she was wrong to give the incident such a spin.

When Aly came into the house this week, Jasmin was the happiest. She told Aly that she cried because the "Bigg Boss" world is not for her, and she went on to say that everything would be "mind blowing" now, with his entry.

"I really want to be with her right now. This (her emotional state) was the main reason I took the decision to go into the house right now and I'm sure when I will be there then I will be a very good support system for her," Aly told IANS.

Questioned about her reaction in the incident with Rahul, Aly defended her and said that it was a genuine outburst.

"Salman bhai was right with what he said, and Jasmin said what she felt at that moment. She is someone who expresses what she feels. She can't fake it. She can't hold her feelings. What she felt at that given point was witnessed by us all, and that was real," he said.

The actor continued: "When Salman pointed out that she was wrong, she said 'okay'. That is also her personality. She didn't make a fuss about it."

As expected, Aly's entry has lifted Jasmin's spirit. She is seen consulting him frequently, baring her state of mind for him, taking suggestions on how to go about the game, and mending relationships with other housemates like Rahul and Eijaz Khan. Her game has become stronger with Jasmin becoming the captain of the house, and winning immunity this week.

On his game plan, Aly said he will first understand the game going on inside, and decide on his plan of action accordingly.

"Frankly speaking, I just really want to go with the flow, see the game for a while to understand the game and then I'll see how to take it further," he said, about surviving in the Colors show.

—IANS