Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla evicted?

Mumbai: Actor Abhinav Shukla has reportedly been eliminated from the house in a surprise mid-week eviction.

The latest promo of the upcoming episode shows housemates getting nervous with the announcement that the supporters, who have entered the house to support their favourite contestant, will evict one housemate. The supporters include: Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Mahajan, Jaan Kumar, Vindu Dara Singh, Toshi Sabri, and Jyotika Dilaik.

The camera then cuts to Rakhi crying inconsolably praying for her safety. In the clip, after the announcement of the evicted contestant's name, Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli are seen breaking down.

Now, several reports have surfaced claiming that Abhinav is the one who has been eliminated from the house.

—IANS