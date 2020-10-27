Big B looks back as Mohabbatein turns 20

Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan shared a nostalgic post on Tuesday to remember shooting for the superhit multistarrer Mohabbatein, which released on this day in 2000.

On working in the Aditya Chopra directorial, Big B took to Twitter and recalled his famous dialogue about "parampara, pratishtha, anushasan (tradition, prestige, disciple)", which defined his role of the conservative principal Narayan Shankar, of the boys college Gurukul.

"Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan .. 'Mohabbatein' is special for many reasons .. 20 years of this beautiful love story, a roller coaster of emotions. Eternally grateful for all the love you continue to shower," Big B tweeted.



Along with it, he shared a video of his memorable scenes from the film.

Along with Big B, the romantic film also features Shah Rukh Khan, Jimmy Sheirgill, Uday Chopra, Shamita Shetty, Jugal Hansraj, Kim Sharma, Preeti Jhangiani, Anupam Kher and Archana Puran Singh, with Aishwarya Rai in a special role.

Actress Shamita Shetty, who made her Bollywood debut in "Mohabbatein", took to social media to celebrate 20 years of the film.

"This is where it all began.. my Mohabbat (ein) for this craft#mohabbatein completes 20 years today #20yearsofmohabbatein #lovewins," she wrote on Instagram.

Lalit Pandit of the composer duo Jatin-Lalit, who scored quite a few hit songs like "Humko humise chura lo" and "Aankhein khuli ya ho band" in the film, also shared his experience.

"'Mohabbatein' was one of the most difficult films to create music for and it became one of the most melodious music albums. The brief for the music and the inspiration of the music came from Aditya Chopra. His narration of the film, his situations of the film were so different that it was always going to be difficult. Difficult because there are simultaneously four parallel love stories going on, they have a different mood and each song had to have antaras which were made for different couples, so the tunes had to be different too," Lalit said.

