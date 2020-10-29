Bengali film 'Bhuban Majhi' highlights Bangladesh Liberation War

Mumbai: Indian actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Bangladeshi actress Aparna Ghosh co-star in the digital film Bhuban Majhi, which revolves around the Liberation War of Bangladesh. The film, directed by Fakhrul Arefeen Khan, releases on Friday.

"Bhuban Majhi depicts the exclusive journey of truth and entity of a nation spanning through four decades. I am elated that the film is premiering on a global OTT platform. I hope the viewers appreciate my efforts to portray my character in the film, which provides a deeper insight into the Liberation War from a different perspective," said Aparna.

The film releases on the OTT platform Eros Now. Ridhima Lulla, Chief Content Officer, Eros Group, said: "it's our constant endeavour to provide viewers with strong and relevant entertaining content with a unique digital experience. With Bhuban Majhi, we uphold our commitment to deliver thought-provoking and intriguing stories across regional languages."

—IANS