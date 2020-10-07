As Rhea Chakraborty stays in custody, Anubhav Sinha and Hansal Mehta express concern

Mumbai: Filmmakers Anubhav Sinha and Hansal Mehta on Tuesday expressed concern for actress Rhea Chakraborty, who continues to be in judicial custody.

A Special Court in the city earlier in the day extended the judicial custody of Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty till October 20, in a drug-related case that came up as part of investigation into the death of Rhea's boyfriend, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Anubhav Sinha tweeted: "That girl has been in Jail for a month. Seriously guys!!!"

Hansal Mehta wrote on the microblogging site: "Please remind me. What is @Tweet2Rhea in custody for exactly? And why is she still in custody?"

Reacting to Sinha's tweet, screenwriter Kanika Dhillon wrote: "Yesss!!! Let that sink in... she has already been in jail for A MONTH!! RELEASE @Tweet2Rhea #rheachakroborty n all those who were baying for her blood.. reflect. Ponder. And at least NOW come forward n support her to be out of JAIL! #ReleaseRheaChakraborty."

Reacting to Mehta's tweet, filmmaker Onir wrote: "Why is @Tweet2Rhea still in custody ? Is it really essential for the investigation or just to satisfy a ranting 80k fake account ... hate and rant factory ?"

On Monday, offering an explanation to netizens enquirng about Rhea, actor Gulshan Devaiah had tweeted from his unverified account: "Let's take a moment here please. The CBI hasn't arrested Rhea. It's the NCB because drugs ka gochi hai. So it kind looks silly to demand her release on the basis of the AIIMS report because that has nothing to do with why she was arrested along with few others."

—IANS