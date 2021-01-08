Arjun Rampal reveals his packed year ahead

Mumbai: Actor Arjun Rampal has a busy year ahead, going by his upcoming line-up of films. After starting the year with the courtroom drama Nail Polish, he tells you there are five projects as of now to keep him occupied in the months ahead.

"I have completed shooting of one film with Abbas-Mustan ji called 'Penthouse', and now I will start shooting for 'Dhaakad'. After that, I will resume shooting 'The Battle Of Bhima Koregaon'. I started shooting for that film before I was diagnosed with Covid-19, so now I will complete the shoot. After that, I will start working for the second season of 'The Final Call' and then, there is a film with Aparna Sen called 'The Rapist'," Arjun told IANS.

From the ramp to the screen, he has been around for two decades now. "It's been a great journey. I got the opportunity to learn a lot and to work with almost everyone in the film industry since I started my career. I think I am very fortunate that way. Now I have a feeling that whatever I have learned in all these years, I can use that experience in my next projects, and that's what is exciting for me as an actor," he said.

While on Nail Polish, he said: "It was a great experience working with the talented cast and crew. The director of this film, Bugs (Bhargava Krishna), really loves and takes care of the actors and the crew. I feel the script of this film is very interesting and engaging. People are appreciating the film and that's the best feeling."

'Nail Polish' revolves around a murder trial where Veer Singh (Manav Kaul) is accused of murdering 38 migrant children. Sid Jaising (Arjun Rampal) is a high-profile defence lawyer who takes the case. The plot gets complicated when he realises that the man he is defending is not who he claims to be.

—IANS