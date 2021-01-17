Annup Sonii on reuniting with NSD pals on 'Tandav' set

Mumbai: Actor Annup Sonii got a chance to reunite with many of his contemporaries at National School of Drama, while working on the new webs series Tandav.

"It was a huge cast and I knew most of the actors from before 'Tandav'. For instance, Tigmanshu (Dhulia) was my senior in National School of Drama, Kumud Mishra was junior to me, and so was Zeeshan Ayyub. We all come from the same school and were meeting again on the set. I also knew Sunil (Grover) and Gauahar (Khan) from before. So, we were reconnecting," Annup told IANS.

"But I had never met Saif and Dimple ji before. I must say, few exercises were helpful for all of us to unite and connect. Our director Ali (Abbas Zafar) kept a table reading session for three days where all of us would gather and read the script. Those were the time when we connected," he said.

Annuup recalled how down to earth Dimple was on the set: "Dimple ji never made us feel like the star and the veteran that she is. In the morning, even before I could say, she would smile and say, 'Good morning Annup'. She knew all of us by name. Such a gesture made us feel comfortable."



On his character, Annup said, "I am playing a politician Kailash Kumar, who comes from a certain background of society and also wants to hold onto his power. But he is comparatively a dignified politician, as in he will not kill somebody to attain power. He will engage in diplomacy, pull strings."

Tandav also features Sarah Jane Dias, Kritika Kamra, Amyra Dastur and Dino Morea. The nine-episode series streams on Amazon Prime Video.



—IANS