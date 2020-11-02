Aishwarya Rai Bachchan thanks daughter Aaradhya, fans in post-birthday Instagram post

New Delhi: A day after she celebrated her 47th birthday, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Monday expressed gratitude towards her daughter Aaradhya and her fans for their wishes.

The former Miss World took to Instagram to share two pictures of herself with her daughter penned down a gratitude note along with them.

"THE ABSOLUTE LOVE OF MY LIFE, Aaradhya my ANGEL... I LOVE YOU ETERNALLY, INFINITELY and UNCONDITIONALLY. THANK YOU forever and beyond," she wrote in the caption.

"And Thank you to Alllllll my well-wishers for ALL your Love, blessings and BEST WISHES today and everyday GOD BLESS ALWAYS," she added.

The Bollywood's blue-eyed beauty celebrated her 47th birthday in a muted low key manner this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

—ANI