Mumbai: Actor Payal Ghosh, who accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of raping her, joined the Republican Party of India (Athawale) on Monday.

She joined the party in the presence of party chief and Union minister Ramdas Athawale.

"I thank her for joining the party and I welcome her," he said.

Kashyap has denied allegations leveled by Ghosh.

—PTI