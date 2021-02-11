Youth Welfare, PU And RGC Organizes Musical Programme To Celebrate 400th Birth Anniversary Of Guru Teg Bahadur

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Youth Welfare, PU and RGC organized Musical Programme to Celebrate 400th Birth Anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur Ji

'Manukhta da Rehbar Guru Teg Bahadur', a musical program organised at Ramgarhia Girls College in association with Youth Welfare Department, Panjab University, Chandigarh

As a part of series of programs of Punjab Government and Panjab University, Chandigarh to celebrate the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur ji , students musical program: 'Manukhta da Rehbar Guru Teg Bahadur ' was organised in online as well as offline mode at Ramgarhia Girls College (RGC). Dr. V.R. Sinha, Dean University Instructions, in his inaugural address praised the efforts of RGC by saying that these kinds of programs are very relieving in such tough times because remembering the great Gurus and their efforts for the welfare of mankind surely soothe every soul.

Prof. Sanjay Kaushik, Dean College Development Council was the Chief Guest and he expressed his views by saying that the history of mankind is the witness of the fact that the martyrdom of the 9th Guru was so great that it shielded not only the humanity in those times but paved the way for the foundation of the Sikh Panth by his son Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

Dr. Tejinder Kaur, Director Education, S.G.P.C, while praising the participants said that these kind of programs inspire young generation to follow the teachings of the great Gurus and these efforts must be appreciated.

S. Ranjodh Singh, President Ramgarhia Educational Council said that the world today needs to seek inspiration from the Sikh religion as this is the treasure house of divine knowledge and Guru Teg Bahadur ji sacrificed his life for the welfare of mankind, this is the greatest of all religions where Gurus themselves gave away their lives to bring peace and to teach the lesson of equality to the people. Dr. Nirmal Jaura, Director Youth Welfare Department said that 12 colleges participated in this programme and students were highly enthusiastic and the contribution of Ramgarhia Girls College in organizing this programme is remarkable.

Earlier, Principal Dr.Inderjit Kaur welcomed all the guests and said that this is a great effort by Youth Welfare Department of Panjab University that provided a platform to these 12 colleges to celebrate the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur Ji in a musical way.