YICCISS Started With A Bang At Shoolini University

Shimla (The Hawk): Yogananda International Conference on Contemporary Issues in Social Sciences (YICCISS) 2021orgainsed by Faculty of Management Sciences and Liberal Arts (FMSLA) started today. Prof Kuldeep Rojhe, Director PG Studies, FMSLA addressed the participants by greeting the Chief Guest, Guest of Honour, renowned academicians and scholars across the Globe and wished each scholar to have a great learning experience altogether during the conference.

Prof Saurabh Kulshreshtha, Dean Research of Shoolini University shared the research achievements of University with the participants. He introduced everyone to the focus and vision of being the "Himalayan Biodiversity and Sustainable Development of the region". He briefed about the clear focus of Shoolini University to provide world class education for students from smaller towns with distinctive research and spotlighted the rankings which the university has achieved.

Prof C L Chandan, Vice Chancellor Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Cluster University, Himachal Pradesh endured the seminar with a keynote address mainly focusing on motivating and briefing about the drawbacks and benefits of Startups at Make in India Scheme. He also briefed about the laws and highlighted extremely beneficial success stories of dream catchers of Indian Corporate sector. Further, the Lamp Enlightening Ceremony was performed by Prof Prem Kumar Khosla, Chancellor of Shoolini University followed by his addressing speech explaining the importance of research for all fields mainly focusing on Social Sciences by motivating and sharing his desire to fill in the gaps in knowledge.

Prof M. Luqman Khan, Vice Chancellor Lingayas Vidyapeeth shared his influential thoughts on importance of research. Prof Y S Negi, Dean Agriculture at Shoolini University showed his concern for education patterns and importance of technology and fundamentals of traditional education system in which India is lagging and needs a boost. Thanking him and continuing with the same ideas Prof ADN Bajpai, Former VC HPU articulated his experience and knowledge on skills, culture, economy, and social factors.

Technical session of the finance area started with the welcome note by Prof Narinder Verma. He further introduced the chairs of the session - Dr Narinder Pal Singh, Prof. Tolga and Dr Anand Sharma. The presentations in the session were made by Dr Arvind Singhy, Shabnam and Kuljinder Kaur, Dr Nitin Gupta and Divya Chandel. After getting the feedback for the presentations, Dr Chander Mohan Gupta took over the moderation part and, in this section, the presentations were made by Rahul Berry, Dr Sulochna Syal, Dr Kuljinder Kaur, Shabnam, Dr Arvind Singhy, Dr Balraj Sharma and Prithivi Raj.

The second session of the day was focused on Marketing area which was moderated by Dr Vinay Negi. The session was chaired by Prof Garga, Prof Gupta and Prof Lee. The presentations in the session were made by Sahil Bhalla, Shromona Paul, Uma kanwar and Shivam Kohli. In the later part of the session, Prof Kuldeep Rojhe took over the session as a moderator wherein Amit Kumar, Dr Anupriya Kaur, SS Leela Pravina, Temesgan Anebosulamo, Dr Ing Eshetayehu Kinfu made the presentations and shared their research ideas. Both the sessions ended with the valuable inputs by the experts and it was a great learning and fruitful exercise for the scholars across the globe.