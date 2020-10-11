Webinar On 'Women Scientists Into The Center-Stage Through NEP 2020: Saluting Their Pivotal Contributions'

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Dr. SSB UICET jointly with Department of Chemistry, Panjab University, Chandigarh organized a Webinar on Women Scientists into the Center-Stage through NEP 2020: Saluting their pivotal Contribution under the Technical Education Quality Improvement Programme (TEQIP-III) on 10th October 2020.

Prof. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Panjab University; Prof. K. N. Ganesh and Dr. Sanjay Mishra ) graced the occasion.

Prof. K. N. Ganesh, Director, IISER Tirupati inaugurated the webinar and shared his valuable thoughts in this topic with the audience. He expressed that there is a need to boost female participation and acknowledge their pivotal contributions as role models. He named various role models in the field of science and technology and emphasized that highlighting and saluting successful female leaders within S&T and making them ambassadors of change will motivate bright young girls to pursue careers in science and engineering.

The inaugural address was followed by presidential address by Vice Chancellor, Panjab University, Prof. Raj Kumar who underlined that women have rendered a significant contribution in the sharing of information, technology transfer, organizational development, financial assistance and policy development in our country through their pivotal contributions. Progression of the fields of science and technology are regarded as indispensable for the development of the country and so is the role of women. NEP 2020 is precisely what India needs to dominate in the future decades of growth, and drive the education requirements of our young population.

Dr. Sanjay Mishra, Head and Scientist G, KIRAN-MANAK, DST, New Delhi ,the keynote speaker for the webinar delivered a very exhaustive and animated presentation covering wide aspects of related to Role of Women scientists in S&T and how NEP 2020 can catalyze the participation of women scientists further. He presented very exciting figures regarding enrollment of women in higher education and reason for their dropout.

Earlier, Prof. Anupama Sharma, Coordinator, TEQIP-III gave a brief introduction regarding the webinar. She expressed that this is the third webinar in the series of 6 webinars planed under TEQIP-III on various aspects of NEP-2020. Prof. K. N. Singh, Chairperson, Department of Chemistry welcomed the guests, speakers and all the attendees. It was followed by brief about TEQIP-III by Prof. Amrit Toor, Chairperson, Dr. SSBUICET and Project Head, TEQIP-III.

The webinar was a lively and interactive session. More than 120 participants attended the webinar. Finally, Prof. Sonal Singhal acknowledged all the organizers, chief guest, speaker and attendees. Motivating and praising comments were shared by the audience.