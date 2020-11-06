Chandigarh (The Hawk): University School of Open Learning, Panjab University Chandigarh organized a Webinar on "Women and Workplace: Peculiar Issues and Coping Strategies".

Prof. Madhurima Verma, Chairperson, USOL, welcomed the speakers and deliberated on the theme of the webinar. Dr. Rajni Kumar introduced Prof. Rajesh Gill, Dept. Of Sociology who focussed on breaking stereotypes related to working women. She argued that working women are not taken seriously by family and their work is usually considered subsidiary to men. Moreover, women juggle between work and home, and it is extremely difficult to balance the two. Prof. Gill suggested that there is a need for working women to develop competency at work, become professional,learn new skills and to be independent.

Prof. ReichaTanwar, Former Director, Centre of Women Studies, Kurukshetra University, Haryana deliberated upon the issue of sexual harassment at workplace. She pointed out that the term sexual harassment is often misunderstood and explained that harassment can be verbal, non-verbal, or physical. She argued that women should be aware of their rights.

Prof. Neeru, USOL proposed a vote of thanks. The webinar was attended by both teaching and non-teaching staff, and students of the department.