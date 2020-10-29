Webinar On 'Technology Trends & Skills Of The Future' At UIET

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Department of Information Technology, University Institute of Engineering and Technology, Panjab University, Chandigarh under the guidance of Prof. Savita Gupta, Director UIET and Prof.Krishan Kumar, Coordinator, Department of Information Technology, UIET, organized a TEQIP-III sponsored online Webinar on 'Technology Trends & Skills of the Future'.

Ms. Vandhana Aggrawal, Delivery Manager, Infosys, Chandigarh, provided insights regarding the evolution of IT technologies over the decades and created awareness how technology effects our day to day life. She stressed that all of us, specially youngsters have to be innovative and up-to-date as IT technology is growing at a fast rate.

This event was coordinated by Dr.Amandeep Puri, Assistant Professor, IT department, UIET and Dr. Puneet Jai Kaur,Assistant Professor, IT department, UIET,Panjab University, Chandigarh.

The webinar was sponsored by the third phase of technical education quality improvement programme (TEQIP-III). This Webinar was attended by 75 participants which included faculty,

Ph. D research scholars and ME/BE students.

The webinar was a fruitful learning experience for everyone. It was an interactive session with many participants giving positive feedback. Overall it was an Interactive Learning Process.



