Webinar On Teachers' Role In New Education Policy At UHF

Shimla (Yhe Hawk): A webinar on 'Teachers' Role in NEP Implementation- Awareness, orientation, challenges and responses' was organized by the Bhartiya Shikshan Mandal (BSM) and NITI Aaayog in collaboration with Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni. The faculty of all the Colleges of the university attended the webinar.

Prof SP Bansal, Vice-Chancellor of Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU), Hamirpur was the Chief Guest while the programme was presided over by Dr Parvinder Kaushal, UHF Vice-Chancellor. Dr Uday Sharma welcomed the Chief Guest and the participants.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof SP Bansal said the NEP will revolutionize the education setup in the country. He called upon the teachers to play a leading role in the implementation of NEP. He said that the policy not only has taken care of the students but also looks into the training needs of the faculty. Prof Bansal said that the teaching fraternity would need to update their skills because they have to train the students.

Dr. Parvinder Kaushal, said that we have to take pride in our regional languages and need to inculcate that pride in everyone. He urged the teachers to try teaching in Hindi or regional languages in subjects where it was possible so that the same knowledge could be transferred on to the younger generations. Dr. Kaushal was of the opinion that the teachers must read the policy documents so that others can also be made aware of its benefits. He lauded several landmark decisions like the creation of the academic bank credit system and the multiple entry-exit systems.

During the second session, simultaneous discussion sessions on several aspects of NEP were held among the team members. The team leaders presented the report of the discussion during the valedictory session. Earlier, Pankaj Nafde, Akhil Bhartiya Seh Sampark Pramukh, BSM also shared his views on the New Education Policy and explained the policy in detail. A video giving the highlights of the policy was also played on the occasion. Prof Kulbhushan Chandel, Dean Academics HPTU and President of BSM Himachal region also shared his views on the occasion. Dr. Manica Tomar delivered the vote of thanks.