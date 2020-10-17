Webinar on New Education Policy and AatmaNirbhar Bharat

Chandigarh (The Hawk): A webinar was organized by Centre for Industry Institute Partnership Program (CIIPP) under the patronage of Prof. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Panjab University, Chandigarh on the topic New Education Policy and AatmaNirbhar Bharat. The speaker was Ms. Akshita Bahuguna who is an Edupreneur and Founder Director FutureIcons Group.

The aim of the webinar was to sensitize the participants about the objectives and goals of National Education Policy and how the vision of self-reliant Bharat can be realized under the umbrella of NEP.

In his opening address, Prof. Raj Kumar highlighted the importance of startups and innovation culture. He emphasized that students should think in terms of becoming job providers rather than becoming job seekers, only then the dream of AatmaNirbhar Bharat can be realized.

During her talk, Ms. Akshita Bahuguna highlighted that the New Education Policy support the viewpoint of AatmaNirbhar Bharat and it has the answer to all the doubts that we had previously. She said due to diversity in demography, geography, culture, mindset, psychology etc. India is a totally different country from the rest of the world. If we look into the past, India has got indigenous industry. Today, the medium and small scale industry has a lot of support and opportunity to grow and this is where the context of AatmaNirbhar Bharat also comes into picture. She also emphasized that entrepreneurship is not desirable but a MUST and encouraged students to become entrepreneurial by taking risks, starting small and then building big.

The webinar was hosted by Prof. Sanjeev Puri, Honorary Director, CIIPP and the webinar coordinator was Prof. Sarbjeet Singh, UIET.