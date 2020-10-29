Webinar on NEP

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Department of Life Long Learning and Extension in collaboration with Dean Alumni Relations Panjab University organized a webinar on "National Education Policy 2020: Life Long Learning",today. More than 40 Students, Research Scholars and Teachers participated.

Dr. Parmjit Singh Kang, Chairperson, Department of Life Long Learning welcomed Prof. Deepti Gupta, Dean, Alumni Relations, Panjab University, Prof. Jai Prakash Dubey, Department of Adult Continuing Education and Extension, University of Delhi and the participants. Dr. Kang introduced Prof. Jai Prakash Dubey to participants and his academic and administrative contributions. Dr. Kang also introduced the subject to the participants and elaborated the importance given to Life Long Learning in the National Education Policy 2020.



While speaking on the occasion, Prof. Jai Prakash Dubey from Department of Adult Continuing Education and Extension, Founder Director of Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi highlighted on the directions given by National Education Policy 2020 as; Career Pathways by offering New Online Courses and Modules, Vocationalizing Education through Continuing Education Programs, Setting of Volunteer Tutor Bank to Impart Literacy and Mobilization of Master Trainers to bring high productivity in the current scenario. Prof. J.P. Dubey elaborated Life Long Learning contents of National Education Policy 2020 in great details and emphasized how new courses can be started for the promotion of Life Long Learning and for the benefit of society.



Ms. Sonia Chandel, from the Alumni Association conducted a Question-Answer session. Prof. Nikita from Education Department, Prof. Deepti Gupta, Dean Alumni Relations and Prof. Prabha Vig raised certain relevant questions which Prof. J.P. Dubey aptly answered.



Prof. Deepti Gupta, gave a formal vote of thanks.







