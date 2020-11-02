Webinar On Homa Therapy Organised

Solan (The Hawk): School of Yoga at Shoolini University on the occasion of Sharad Poornima organised a webinar on Yaga. The subject expert in the webinar was Dr. Barry Rathner from Ecovilllage Bhragu Aranya Southern Poland. He explained the concept of "homa psychotherapy: mind training to enhance yoga and survive pandemics" It is also known as Sunrise/Sunset Agnihotra and Homa Therapy.

Vice-Chancellor Prof PK Khosla attended the webinar and congratulated all the students and Yoga for a successful Yoga event.

About 100 participants were presented in the webinar along with faculty and students from the School of Yoga