Webinar on 'Digital Economy- Growth Opportunities for Youth' Organised at PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): A webinar on "Digital Economy- Growth Opportunities for Youth (NEP 2020- A Great Enabler)" was organised by Central Placement Cell, Panjab University in collaboration with University Business School(UBS) and University Institute of Applied Management and Sciences (UIAMS) on 21st October 2020.

Prof Raj Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, Panjab University enlightened the students about how to be innovative and to be job providers not job seekers. He also emphasised the importance of NEP 2020 in creating new job opportunities and the initiatives taken by University in making its students future ready.

The keynote speaker was Mr. Antarpreet Singh , Director, Digital Learning, ISB having 35 years of diverse experience. He acquainted the students how digitalization is important for every business as well as education. He highlighted the significance of digital transformation and how it will lead to creation of new job opportunities.He shared that Man-Machine dynamics will define new job roles. Eighty five percent job roles will vanish in next ten years and emphasised the need for retraining and reinventing. After that, he explained how New Education Policy 2020 will provide skill-based education and will be empowering youth to be future-ready.

The session started with introduction by Dr. Amandeep Singh Marwaha ,Associate Director, CPC followed by welcome note by Prof. Meena Sharma, Director, Central Placement Cell

and explained the significance of digital technology in reinventing our products, refining our services and shaping the way we live and work. Dr. Meenakshi Malhotra, Chief Coordinator, UBS highlighted the importance of New Education Policy. More than 190 participants including faculty, research scholars, alumni and students attended it.



