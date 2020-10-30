Webinar By Department Of Indian Theatre, PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Department of Indian Theatre,Panjab University, Chandigarh organized an International webinar today on Tuning Your Instrument : Living a Conscious Healthy Life Offstage to Thrive On stage by Mr. Domenic Pannuccio from Australia.

Domenic is a multi-faceted individual having dabbled in a vast range of different fields. His emersion in matters of performing arts, science and spirituality have given him a broad world view.

Incorporating and expanding on some of the ideas in his new book, Daily Thought Seeds (recently published on 10 October 2020), Domenic uses his experience to share how he views our existence and encourages us to take our own personal power and responsibility to live an authentic, conscious and connected life. He believes that all of humanity as a collective benefits when each individual focusses on their own personal development in this way. He also believes the more we live with intention, purpose, authenticity, faith and trust, the more we can thrive.

The webinar was innaugurated by the Vice -Chancellor Prof. Raj Kumar. He congratulated the Chairperson of the department Dr. Navdeep Kaur and expressed his views on the importance of theatre as a subject and a way of life. He welcomed Mr. Domenic.

Around 80 participants, from different streams viz Performers, Scholars, Advocates, Doctors, Professors along with the students registered, informed Dr. Navdeep Kaur.She also shared that all the participants have enjoyed the session thoroughly and had a discussion round in the end too.