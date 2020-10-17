Webinar At UIFT, PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): University Institute of Fashion Technology & Vocational Development (UIFT&VD), Panjab University, Chandigarh, conducted a Webinar titled – From Lakmé Fashion Week to London Fashion Platform on Friday 16th, 2020. It was attended by 100 participants including faculty members, research scholars and students of Fashion Technology. Chairperson of UIFT&VD, Dr. Prabhdip Brar, gave an introductory note, welcoming the speaker, Mr. Armaan Randhawa from United Kingdom, a creative and visionary fashion designer and fashion stylist with 8 successful years of producing exceptional minimal clothing lines for fashion house, buying house and Lakme fashion week. He believes that, to be a successful designer one has to have his/her own signature style. Highly versatile with in-depth knowledge of current trends, strong budgeting and marketing, the speaker explained how the garment presentation being sent to qualify for a Fashion Week carries only 20% weightage while the rest 80% includes story board, mood board, colour palette, styling, photoshoot among others

The importance of books for research over social media platforms in creating an original artwork and creating a story was discussed. Also, the designer advised the curious fashion students that they should make commercial merchandise rather than avant-garde. Also, the styling done by the designer is minimal with less make up and not much accessories. This session would definitely help the young, budding fashion designers, fashion photographers, fashion stylists, fashion editors in the making, to apply for various fashion weeks and establish themselves in the fashion industry.

